Young Dickson A.K.A. YD and Strongman aims for new heights with latest track “Thyself”

Fast-rising Ghanaian rap sensation Young Dickson A.K.A. YD has returned with another potential street banger titled “Thyself,” featuring Strong Empire’s frontline rapper, Strongman Burner.

“Thyself” is a blend of melodic and hardcore rap that preaches about the struggles of life and encourages people to take responsibility for their own actions. Young Dickson and Strongman admonish the youth to be the architects of their own lives and not wait for external help that might never come.

Having already had a good 2024 with releases like “Jollof,” “Ankonam,” and “Press Play,” featuring comic rapper Kwame Yogot, the Icsonan Music and Kayswa Music International signee hopes to reach new heights with this masterpiece.

Cover Artwork: Thyself (ft. Strongman) – Young Dickson A.K.A. YD

The song was produced, mixed, and mastered by award-winning sound engineer Thubani Muzik.

Watch Theyself ft. Strongman by Young Dickson A.K.A. YD