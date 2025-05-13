Ad imageAd image
DJ Champagne curates ‘Gucci Riddim Africa’ feat. Iwan, Osagyefo & more

Gucci Riddim Africa Project honors the late Vybrant Faya while spotlighting reggae-dancehall unity across continents. curated by DJ Champagne

First Capital Music (Jamaica & USA) and Xtreme Reggae Dancehall Promotions Hub (Ghana) have teamed up to deliver the Gucci Riddim Africa Project—a cross-continental reggae-dancehall collaboration bringing together talents from Jamaica, Ghana, and Chile.

The project features top artists such as Gucci Boss, Lutan Fyah, Booba Starr, Savannah Painter, and Rvshwill from Jamaica; Osagyefo, Iwan Suhyini, Ganyo Dread, Dedeba, Gazella Jahvine, and Otopey Tumtum from Ghana; and Akori Revel from Chile, among others.

The project has evolved through multiple phases, starting with the Gucci Riddim Africa Prelude, followed by the Gucci Riddim Radio Mixes, aired on YFM Accra and Rainbow Radio.

Now in its third stage, the Gucci Riddim Africa International Mixes—expertly curated by Ghana’s own DJ Champagne—aims to spotlight the unity and power of global dancehall.

An upcoming fourth phase, Gucci Riddim Africa Mixes, will also be led by DJ Champagne.

Currently available on Audiomack and SoundCloud, the project is dedicated to the late Vybrant Faya, the “Mampi” hitmaker and a member of the Shatta Movement Family.

Guided by the philosophy of Uppa Class Dancehall, as defined by Don Crosses, this initiative sets a new benchmark for the genre.

Fans across Africa and beyond are encouraged to follow Gucci Boss Music on all platforms in support of this honest, loyal, and visionary artist. More exciting projects are on the way—stay blessed and always be #Upperclass.

Cover Artwork: Gucci Riddim Africa - Gucci Boss, Iwan , Lutan Fyah , Osagyefo, Ganyo Dread, Rvshwill , Dedebah, PePedan , Gazella Jah Vine
