Kwaku DMC honours motherhood with new song ‘Mama’

Mama by Kwaku DMC honours the sacrifices and strength of mothers with touching visuals and emotional storytelling.

Ghanaian artist Kwaku DMC delivers a heartfelt tribute with his latest release, Mama—a moving ode to the strength, love, and sacrifices of mothers around the world.

Set against a tender, uplifting melody, the track is brought to life through a beautifully crafted music video that blends home footage, cinematic family moments, and touching scenes of motherhood across cultures and generations.

From lullabies sung in the quiet of night to tearful school gate farewells, every frame captures the essence of a mother’s quiet heroism.

Mama resonates with anyone who cherishes the role of a mother—whether it’s a single mom, a grandmother, or a beloved mother figure.

This powerful release reminds us of the unbreakable bond and gratitude that define maternal love.

As Kwaku DMC continues to push boundaries in Afro-drill, Mama stands as both a personal and universal tribute that speaks directly to the heart.

New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
NY Melody inspires with new feel-good song ‘Far Away’
Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend
New Music! Wendy Shay & Mavado deliver heartfelt song ‘Apology’
