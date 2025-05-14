Away: Joshua Moszi teams up with B4Bonah for emotional masterpiece

Joshua Moszi, the celebrated Grammy-certified Ghanaian guitarist, producer, and singer, has teamed up with fellow Ghanaian artist B4Bonah on a brand-new track titled Away.

This collaboration is a unique fusion of emotional depth, rhythmic intensity, and sonic expertise, pushing the boundaries of both artists’ musical identities.

“Away” features Moszi’s signature guitar work and vocals, alongside B4Bonah’s reflective lyrics and captivating flow.

The genre-bending track speaks to the theme of emotional release and liberation, blending vulnerability with groove.

According to Moszi, the song was crafted from a place of “vulnerability and groove,” a sentiment echoed in B4Bonah’s heartfelt vocal performance.

Together, they deliver a dynamic sound that represents Ghana’s evolving musical landscape—deeply rooted in tradition but unafraid of experimentation.

“Away” is a powerful testament to their artistry and the vibrant new wave of Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Away – Joshua Moszi & B4Bonah