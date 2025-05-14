Ad imageAd image
David Oscar Dogbe reflects on musical journey with new song ‘Thank You Jah’

David Oscar Dogbe’s new track “Thank You Jah” is a soulful reggae reflection on his musical journey, inspired by a meeting with Stonebwoy.

David Oscar Dogbe, the rising Ghanaian reggae artist, has released his latest track Thank You Jah, a heartfelt reflection of his musical journey.

Inspired by a chance encounter with one of his personal idols, Stonebwoy, the song expresses deep gratitude and reverence for the creator.

In “Thank You Jah”, Dogbe channels his innermost thoughts and emotions, blending soulful reggae melodies with powerful lyrics that resonate with listeners.

David Oscar Dogbe with Stonebwoy

David Oscar Dogbe with Stonebwoy

As a musician, Dogbe has always aimed to inspire and uplift through his music, and this track is no different.

His journey as a reggae artist has been marked by dedication and passion, and “Thank You Jah” serves as both a tribute and a thank-you note for the guidance he’s received along the way.

With this release, David Oscar Dogbe solidifies his place in the reggae scene, offering fans a glimpse into his growth as an artist and his unwavering belief in the power of Jah.

