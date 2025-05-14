Ad imageAd image
Lasmid premieres captivating visuals for hit single “Olivia”

Lasmid releases "Olivia" music video, showcasing vibrant visuals, emotional storytelling, and captivating dance routines, enhancing its popular appeal.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian music sensation Lasmid has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “Olivia,” which is out today across all major platforms.

The vibrant and emotionally-charged visual brings the story behind Olivia to life, blending cinematic storytelling with Lasmid’s signature Afrobeat sound. Directed with stunning detail and a fresh creative edge, the video showcases Lasmid’s growth as an artist and his ability to connect deeply with his audience.

Teaming up with celebrated choreographer Dancegod Lloyd and the dynamic dancers of DWP Academy, the video brings “Olivia” to life through electrifying dance routines and vibrant visuals that capture the spirit of the song. This video’s connection between music and movement is nothing short of captivating.

Directed with finesse and crafted to appeal to music and dance lovers, “Olivia” is poised to be one of the standout visual releases of the season.

“Olivia” has already been making waves on streaming platforms and social media, and the video is set to amplify its impact even further.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
