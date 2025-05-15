Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video

Enam has released the music video for Afa, taking viewers on a transformative journey, showcasing the struggle for freedom through divine intervention.

The video tells the story of enslaved souls who, through the spiritual power of Afa (divination), are redeemed by the force of the great ocean, Atsafu Ga.

For centuries, Afa has guided the people of Ghana to freedom and prosperity, and this film captures that spirit.

Through vivid visuals and soul-stirring music, Enam reconnects viewers with the past, reminding them that the essence of the land and its spirits still guide us today.

This powerful narrative celebrates both ancestral resilience and spiritual strength. Watch “Afa” and witness how the legacy of freedom continues to shape the present.

The video was shot, directed, and edited by the talented Dir. Gordon Appiah of AGA Production, bringing the powerful story of “Afa” to life.