Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience

Gemini Orleans releases 'Came Up From Nothing' – a motivational anthem that fuses Ga dialect with English, celebrating ambition, perseverance, and cultural pride.

Gemini Orleans has unveiled his latest track, Came Up From Nothing, a bold anthem celebrating ambition, perseverance, and cultural pride.

Fusing English with his native Ga dialect, the track reflects Gemini’s journey from the streets of Accra to the vibrant creative scene in Oslo.

With introspective lyrics and a sharp critique of materialism and social media, “Came Up From Nothing” delivers a powerful message of resilience and authenticity.

The single masterfully balances streetwise grit with spiritual overtones, highlighting Gemini Orleans’ duality—rooted in his African heritage while navigating life in Europe.

As a unique voice blending Afro-diasporic rhythms with lyrical substance, Gemini continues to make waves in the music scene.

“Came Up From Nothing” is not just his story; it gives a voice to countless others walking similar paths.

Cover Artwork: Came Up From Nothing - Gemini Orleans
Cover Artwork: Came Up From Nothing – Gemini Orleans
