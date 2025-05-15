King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman is back with a powerful new single, King Is Here, featuring rising star Kweku Flick.

Produced by TubhaniMuzik, the track boasts an infectious beat and lyrically charged verses, solidifying Strongman’s place as one of the top forces in the African rap scene.

In “King Is Here,” Strongman’s confident flow is complemented by Kweku Flick’s melodic hooks, creating a dynamic collaboration that resonates with fans of both rap and Afrobeat.

The track’s bold title and empowering message speak to Strongman’s unapologetic rise to the top and his unshakable belief in his craft.

Perfect for fans of rap, “King Is Here” is already making waves on streaming platforms, proving that Strongman continues to lead the way for a new generation of Ghanaian artists.

King Is Here is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream King Is Here on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-kwekuflick-king-is-here