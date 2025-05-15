Ad imageAd image
Music

King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick

Strongman and Kweku Flick deliver an empowering anthem with 'King Is Here.' Produced by TubhaniMuzik

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman is back with a powerful new single, King Is Here, featuring rising star Kweku Flick.

Produced by TubhaniMuzik, the track boasts an infectious beat and lyrically charged verses, solidifying Strongman’s place as one of the top forces in the African rap scene.

In “King Is Here,” Strongman’s confident flow is complemented by Kweku Flick’s melodic hooks, creating a dynamic collaboration that resonates with fans of both rap and Afrobeat.

The track’s bold title and empowering message speak to Strongman’s unapologetic rise to the top and his unshakable belief in his craft.

Perfect for fans of rap, “King Is Here” is already making waves on streaming platforms, proving that Strongman continues to lead the way for a new generation of Ghanaian artists.

King Is Here is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream King Is Here on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-kwekuflick-king-is-here

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD and Strongman aims for new heights with latest track “Thyself”
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOGmusic MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’
Music
King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise to sponsor Tilly’s master’s education as gesture of appreciation
News
5:55 by Reggie
Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Music
Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
Rapper Sahene
Sahene is becoming the toast of Accra’s Hiphop scene
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Baaba J.
I’m focused on my first album – Baaba J reveals
News
King Promise
King Promise to electrify Basketball Africa League with epic halftime show
News
Guinness Smooth booth at TGMA 2025.
TGMA 2025: Guinness Smooth brought the vibes, the style and the flavour
News
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Awards should pay attention to the emerging artist – Baaba J
News
Danielle Swagger
Botswana’s Danielle Swagger, honors her roots this Africa Month with new single “NTL”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music

You Might Also Like