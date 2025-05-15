Ad imageAd image
Music

MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’

MOGmusic releases 'Thanksgiving,' a powerful song of gratitude and praise to God, marking the first single from his ‘Back to the Basics’ project.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Gospel artist MOGmusic is set to inspire with his new single Thanksgiving—the first release from his upcoming projject titled Back to the Basics.

In this heartfelt track, MOGmusic expresses deep gratitude to God, reflecting on His grace, mercy, and blessings.

“Thanksgiving” is more than just a song; it’s an emotional anthem that encourages listeners to pause and reflect on the goodness of God.

MOGmusic’s soulful voice and powerful lyrics combine to create an uplifting experience, leading listeners into a space of pure gratitude.

As a worship leader and renowned gospel artist, MOGmusic’s “Thanksgiving” is a call to remember and appreciate the Almighty’s provision.

Perfect for those seeking spiritual renewal, this single is sure to resonate with believers worldwide. Listen now and let this powerful track bring you to a place of profound gratitude.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience
Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video
Lasmid premieres captivating visuals for hit single “Olivia”
David Oscar Dogbe reflects on musical journey with new song ‘Thank You Jah’
Kwaku DMC honours motherhood with new song ‘Mama’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Baaba J. Photo Credit: Baaba J. I’m focused on my first album – Baaba J reveals
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh/Instagram.
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
News
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Swayvee breaks through with viral single “US,” a mid-tempo anthem for unity and sacrifice
Africa
King Promise
King Promise to electrify Basketball Africa League with epic halftime show
News
Jaymusic Sarela. Photo Credit: Naka Agency
Jaymusic Sarela releases two singles: “Worship is a Heart Thing” & “Living Sacrifice”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Baaba J.
I’m focused on my first album – Baaba J reveals
News
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Awards should pay attention to the emerging artist – Baaba J
News
Danielle Swagger
Botswana’s Danielle Swagger, honors her roots this Africa Month with new single “NTL”
Africa
Kweku Smoke performs at the 26th TGMAs. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
News
Rapper Sahene
Sahene is becoming the toast of Accra’s Hiphop scene
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music

You Might Also Like