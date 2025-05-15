MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’

Gospel artist MOGmusic is set to inspire with his new single Thanksgiving—the first release from his upcoming projject titled Back to the Basics.

In this heartfelt track, MOGmusic expresses deep gratitude to God, reflecting on His grace, mercy, and blessings.

“Thanksgiving” is more than just a song; it’s an emotional anthem that encourages listeners to pause and reflect on the goodness of God.

MOGmusic’s soulful voice and powerful lyrics combine to create an uplifting experience, leading listeners into a space of pure gratitude.

As a worship leader and renowned gospel artist, MOGmusic’s “Thanksgiving” is a call to remember and appreciate the Almighty’s provision.

Perfect for those seeking spiritual renewal, this single is sure to resonate with believers worldwide. Listen now and let this powerful track bring you to a place of profound gratitude.