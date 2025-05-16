Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington

Kweku Darlington has dropped Stay With Me, a soulful and emotional ballad that beautifully captures the complexity of love, longing, and the desire to be close to someone special.

With this release, the Ghanaian artist invites listeners to fall in love all over again through a song that speaks to the heart and soul.

In Stay With Me, Kweku Darlington blends heartfelt lyrics with a soothing melody to create an atmosphere of vulnerability and emotional depth.

Watch the lyrics video

The song resonates with anyone who has experienced the ache of missing someone or the warmth of being close to a loved one.

It’s a timeless anthem for those in love or simply seeking to connect with the emotional power of music.

Whether you’re reminiscing about past relationships or cherishing a present one, Stay With Me is a perfect soundtrack to moments of affection and longing.

Cover Artwork: Stay With Me – Kweku Darlington