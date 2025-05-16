King Paluta pays homage to fans and God in new song ‘Thank You’

King Paluta, the TGMA 2025 Most Popular Song of the Year winner has released a new song titled Thank You to show appreciation his fans and God..

This song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude, as the artist acknowledges both his fans and God for their continuous support.

The song marks another milestone in King Paluta’s career, as he continues to rise in the Ghanaian music scene with his unique blend of rap and heartfelt melodies.

In Thank You, King Paluta reflects on the struggles and successes that have shaped his journey, while giving thanks for the opportunities and the love he has received.

The track resonates with themes of perseverance, humility, and the power of faith, making it an anthem of gratitude for anyone who has faced challenges and emerged stronger.

With this release, King Paluta solidifies his place as a genuine artist who values his roots and the people who have been part of his success.

Cover Artwork: Thank You – King Paluta