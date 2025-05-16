Music

King Paluta pays homage to fans and God in new song ‘Thank You’

Thank You by King Paluta is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God and fans, marking a new chapter in the artist’s musical career.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

King Paluta, the TGMA 2025 Most Popular Song of the Year winner has released a new song titled Thank You to show appreciation his fans and God..

This song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude, as the artist acknowledges both his fans and God for their continuous support.

The song marks another milestone in King Paluta’s career, as he continues to rise in the Ghanaian music scene with his unique blend of rap and heartfelt melodies.

In Thank You, King Paluta reflects on the struggles and successes that have shaped his journey, while giving thanks for the opportunities and the love he has received.

The track resonates with themes of perseverance, humility, and the power of faith, making it an anthem of gratitude for anyone who has faced challenges and emerged stronger.

With this release, King Paluta solidifies his place as a genuine artist who values his roots and the people who have been part of his success.

Cover Artwork: Thank You - King Paluta
Cover Artwork: Thank You – King Paluta
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
New Music! Adina Thembi releases ‘Gone’ feat. King Paluta
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Next Article Trendsetter Kweku Darlington Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Asiama
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Music
King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
“I didn’t mind not having local PR but…” – King Promise
News
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
News
26th TGMA. Credit: Telecel Ghana Music 2025.
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
News
David Oscar
David Oscar Dogbe reflects on musical journey with new song ‘Thank You Jah’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Africa
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win
News
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
South Africa’s award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lady Zamar. Photo Credit: Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar unveils a new musical era with bold single “Russian Roulette”
Africa
MOGmusic
MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like