Kojo Lap makes a bold entrance with debut single “Party Hard”

Ghanaian artist Kojo Lap debuts with his single "Party Hard," a vibrant Afrobeats anthem celebrating life and good vibes globally.

Promoter Koolic
Promoter Koolic

Ghanaian artist Kojo Lap has officially entered the music scene with the release of his debut single, “Party Hard.” This vibrant Afrobeats anthem is already turning heads and making its way into playlists across the globe. The much-anticipated single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“Party Hard” delivers an infectious blend of rhythm, melody, and energy crafted for the dance floor and perfect for party lovers. Produced by the skilled Klefbeatz and mixed/mastered by sound engineer extraordinaire DMB (Dare Mame Beat), the track highlights Kojo Lap’s potential as a rising force in Afrobeats.

From its upbeat tempo to its catchy hook, “Party Hard” reflects the feel-good energy and vibrant lifestyle often celebrated in African music. Kojo Lap brings a unique voice and charisma to the sound, combining contemporary Afrobeats with relatable lyrics that speak to enjoyment, freedom, and living in the moment.

Cover Artwork: Party Hard - Kojo Lap
Speaking about the release, Kojo Lap shared:

This song is about celebrating life and good vibes. I wanted something people could dance to, vibe with, and feel connected to, no matter where they are.

Kojo Lap

The single is managed and distributed by BossLadyB Records, a label known for supporting and grooming talented creatives within the African music ecosystem. With a solid production team and growing fanbase behind him, Kojo Lap is one to watch.

Music lovers and fans can stream or download “Party Hard” now via the official link:

As the festive season approaches, “Party Hard” is expected to become a go-to anthem for parties, radio plays, and social events. It marks not just the beginning of Kojo Lap’s journey but also a promising addition to the new generation of Afrobeat hitmakers.

Follow Kojo Lap on all social platforms to stay updated on his music, performances, and more.

author avatar
