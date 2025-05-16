Music

Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’

Lyrical Joe unveils his second album I AM, a sonic manifesto on purpose, faith, and personal growth, with standout tracks like "TES" and "Healing."

Ghana’s most lyrically acclaimed rapper, Lyrical Joe, has just released his highly anticipated second studio album, I AM.

This powerful project is a reflection of Joe’s growth as an artist and individual, blending sharp lyricism with deep introspection.

Exploring themes of identity, faith, pain, and triumph, I AM presents a nuanced journey through Joe’s soul, capturing his evolution both musically and personally.

With standout tracks like “TES” featuring Medikal, an anthem for doubters, and “Healing,” a vulnerable exploration of emotional scars, the album is a testament to Joe’s technical brilliance and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

The album’s production features a diverse range of talents, including Phredxter, EL, and ATown TSB.

I AM pushes boundaries, offering a blend of spiritual reflection, societal commentary, and raw lyricism that solidifies Lyrical Joe’s place in the rap scene.

Cover Artwork: I AM - Lyrical Joe
Cover Artwork: I AM – Lyrical Joe
