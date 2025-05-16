Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’

Ghana’s most lyrically acclaimed rapper, Lyrical Joe, has just released his highly anticipated second studio album, I AM.

This powerful project is a reflection of Joe’s growth as an artist and individual, blending sharp lyricism with deep introspection.

Exploring themes of identity, faith, pain, and triumph, I AM presents a nuanced journey through Joe’s soul, capturing his evolution both musically and personally.

With standout tracks like “TES” featuring Medikal, an anthem for doubters, and “Healing,” a vulnerable exploration of emotional scars, the album is a testament to Joe’s technical brilliance and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

The album’s production features a diverse range of talents, including Phredxter, EL, and ATown TSB.

I AM pushes boundaries, offering a blend of spiritual reflection, societal commentary, and raw lyricism that solidifies Lyrical Joe’s place in the rap scene.

Cover Artwork: I AM – Lyrical Joe