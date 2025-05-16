Okese1 returns with ‘I Never Left’, a new album

Okese1 is back with his explosive new album, I Never Left, a game-changer that shows the world that he’s not just here to stay—he’s here to dominate.

Packed with fire Afrobeat rhythms, rap bars that hit hard, and an undeniable energy, I Never Left is a sonic journey through Okese1’s resilience, hustle, and unshakable confidence.

Each track is a bold declaration of his growth, his struggles, and his unwavering belief in his talent.

The album’s title says it all: Okese1 never left, even when the road got tough. From the club bangers to the introspective gems, I Never Left proves Okese1’s versatility and his ability to create music that speaks to the heart of every listener.

This album is a celebration of persistence, triumph, and the Ghanaian spirit, making it a must-listen for anyone ready to vibe with a true talent.

Cover Artwork: I Never Left – Okese1