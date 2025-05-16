Music

Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole celebrate beauty in catchy new song ‘Fine Girl’

Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole's Fine Girl is a catchy anthem of love and confidence, a perfect song to vibe to or dedicate to someone special.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole have teamed up to deliver an unforgettable hit, Fine Girl, a catchy and energetic track that celebrates beauty, confidence, and love.

With their distinct styles, the two Ghanaian artists create a fusion of smooth rap, vibrant beats, and infectious melodies that is sure to get listeners moving.

In Fine Girl, Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole express admiration for a special woman, showering her with compliments and capturing the essence of attraction in a playful yet heartfelt way.

The track’s infectious rhythm and easygoing vibe make it the perfect anthem for celebrating love, confidence, and the beauty of those who light up a room.

Whether you’re dancing or just vibing, Fine Girl is a feel-good banger that’s sure to keep you hitting repeat. The collaboration between these two talented artists brings a refreshing energy to Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Fine Girl - Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole
Cover Artwork: Fine Girl – Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole
author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
Away: Joshua Moszi teams up with B4Bonah for emotional masterpiece
DJ Champagne curates ‘Gucci Riddim Africa’ feat. Iwan, Osagyefo & more
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD and Strongman aims for new heights with latest track “Thyself”
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Trendsetter Kweku Darlington Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
Next Article Okese1 Okese1 returns with ‘I Never Left’, a new album
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
News
Asiama
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Music
Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Stonebwoy, 2baba, Makhadzi, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Africa
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Baaba J.
I’m focused on my first album – Baaba J reveals
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Africa
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win
News
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
News
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
South Africa’s award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lady Zamar. Photo Credit: Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar unveils a new musical era with bold single “Russian Roulette”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music

You Might Also Like