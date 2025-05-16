Music

Tables Turn! EMELIA features Kofi Jamar in powerful new collaboration

Rising star EMELIA partners with Kofi Jamar for “Tables Turn,” an emotional, genre-blending track with global appeal.

EMELIA, the Ghana-born, Netherlands-raised rising star, delivers a powerful message in her latest release Tables Turn, featuring rap heavyweight Kofi Jamar.

Known for her fearless fusion of soulful melodies and raw lyricism, EMELIA — aka Millie on the Beat — continues to shift the musical landscape.

Following the success of her debut single Dialogue and a standout performance at Rolling Loud Woohah, she teams up with Kofi Jamar, celebrated for his hit “Ekorso,” to create an anthem for dreamers and underdogs.

“Tables Turn” is more than a song — it’s a declaration of faith, perseverance, and purpose. With authentic storytelling and rich Afro-influenced production, EMELIA reminds the world that greatness comes from within.

The collaboration blends EMELIA’s emotive vocals with Kofi’s lyrical intensity, resulting in a soul-stirring track destined to inspire.

Cover Artwork: Tables Turn – EMELIA ft. Kofi Jamar
