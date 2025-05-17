Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’

Ghanaian gospel artist Akyereba Grace is making waves with the release of her powerful new song, “Wa Sore Ama Me“, a heartfelt anthem of hope and divine restoration.

Grace’s journey to this moment has been marked by significant challenges. Like many gospel musicians, her artistry is deeply influenced by personal trials and the transformative power of faith.

Her story reflects a timeless biblical truth: hardships are not just barriers, but opportunities for God’s strength and grace to shine through.

Akyereba Grace

Akyereba Grace

Grace found refuge and renewed purpose in her faith, allowing her experiences to shape both her character and her calling.

“Wa Sore Ama Me” resonates with countless believers who have encountered God’s intervention during their darkest moments.

Grace’s message affirms that God’s grace is sufficient and that His power is perfected in human weakness. Her journey is a vivid example of how divine support can uplift and empower when hope seems lost.

As Akyereba Grace continues to minister through her music, “Wa Sore Ama Me” stands as a shining beacon of hope.