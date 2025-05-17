Music

Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’

Ghanaian gospel artist Akyereba Grace shares her powerful journey of faith and healing through her new single, "Wa Sore Ama Me".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian gospel artist Akyereba Grace is making waves with the release of her powerful new song, “Wa Sore Ama Me“, a heartfelt anthem of hope and divine restoration.

Grace’s journey to this moment has been marked by significant challenges. Like many gospel musicians, her artistry is deeply influenced by personal trials and the transformative power of faith.

Her story reflects a timeless biblical truth: hardships are not just barriers, but opportunities for God’s strength and grace to shine through.

Akyereba Grace

Akyereba Grace

Grace found refuge and renewed purpose in her faith, allowing her experiences to shape both her character and her calling.

“Wa Sore Ama Me” resonates with countless believers who have encountered God’s intervention during their darkest moments.

Grace’s message affirms that God’s grace is sufficient and that His power is perfected in human weakness. Her journey is a vivid example of how divine support can uplift and empower when hope seems lost.

As Akyereba Grace continues to minister through her music, “Wa Sore Ama Me” stands as a shining beacon of hope.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience
Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video
Lasmid premieres captivating visuals for hit single “Olivia”
David Oscar Dogbe reflects on musical journey with new song ‘Thank You Jah’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article EMELIA Tables Turn! EMELIA features Kofi Jamar in powerful new collaboration
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

MiPROMO-managed TGMA Winners
TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
AratheJay hits 1Million plays for “Peace” on Audiomack
News
Hypeman, Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky. Photo Credit: Elite PR
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
News
BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Africa
King Promise
King Promise to electrify Basketball Africa League with epic halftime show
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’
Music
Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend.
Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Music
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win
News
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
News
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic & Rhaffy. Photo Credit: The Samuel Cosmos
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like