Music

Kwaku DMC drops ‘Gang Gathering’ feat. Himra & Jay Bahd

Kwaku DMC drops “Gang Gathering” with Himra & Jay Bahd—an Asakaa anthem packed with raw energy and street vibes.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Asakaa trailblazer Kwaku DMC returns with a powerful new single, Gang Gathering, featuring the raw talents of Himra and Jay Bahd.

Known for his gritty flow and street-inspired lyrics, Kwaku DMC keeps the momentum strong in Ghana’s thriving drill scene.

“Gang Gathering” blends heavy 808s with haunting melodies, delivering an unapologetic anthem about loyalty, survival, and brotherhood.

The trio brings high energy and street authenticity, showcasing the unique synergy within the Asakaa movement. Jay Bahd’s aggressive cadence pairs seamlessly with Himra’s dynamic presence, while Kwaku DMC anchors the track with his commanding delivery.

Produced with razor-sharp beats and unmistakable Kumasi flavor, this release is set to make waves across African drill and global hip-hop charts.

“Gang Gathering” isn’t just a song—it’s a statement of unity and power from Ghana’s rising stars.

Cover Artwork - Gang Gathering - Kwaku DMC feat. Himra, Jay Bahd
Cover Artwork – Gang Gathering – Kwaku DMC feat. Himra, Jay Bahd
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kwaku DMC honours motherhood with new song ‘Mama’
Jay Bahd drops bold video for ‘Ka Si Manim’
Review: Jay Bahd – ‘The Return of Okomfo Anokye II’
Jay Bahd blends hard lyrics with raw energy in ‘Owo Safoa’
Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article OliveTheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram It felt amazing – OliveTheBoy on Indigo O2 performance
Next Article MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram. ‘Love it’ – MrBeast joins the MOLIY train
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

OliveTheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram
It felt amazing – OliveTheBoy on Indigo O2 performance
News
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Awards should pay attention to the emerging artist – Baaba J
News
South Africa’s award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lady Zamar. Photo Credit: Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar unveils a new musical era with bold single “Russian Roulette”
Africa
Highlife singer Dada KD
Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star
News
Gucci Riddim Africa
DJ Champagne curates ‘Gucci Riddim Africa’ feat. Iwan, Osagyefo & more
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
‘Love it’ – MrBeast joins the MOLIY train
News
King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ - WATCH
King Paluta pays homage to fans and God in new song ‘Thank You’
Music
BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Africa
Rapper Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’
Music
Johnnie Walker Blonde launches in Ghana: A new whisky for a new generation
Johnnie Walker Blonde launches in Ghana: A new whisky for a new generation
Events
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like