Kwaku DMC drops ‘Gang Gathering’ feat. Himra & Jay Bahd

Asakaa trailblazer Kwaku DMC returns with a powerful new single, Gang Gathering, featuring the raw talents of Himra and Jay Bahd.

Known for his gritty flow and street-inspired lyrics, Kwaku DMC keeps the momentum strong in Ghana’s thriving drill scene.

“Gang Gathering” blends heavy 808s with haunting melodies, delivering an unapologetic anthem about loyalty, survival, and brotherhood.

The trio brings high energy and street authenticity, showcasing the unique synergy within the Asakaa movement. Jay Bahd’s aggressive cadence pairs seamlessly with Himra’s dynamic presence, while Kwaku DMC anchors the track with his commanding delivery.

Produced with razor-sharp beats and unmistakable Kumasi flavor, this release is set to make waves across African drill and global hip-hop charts.

“Gang Gathering” isn’t just a song—it’s a statement of unity and power from Ghana’s rising stars.

Cover Artwork – Gang Gathering – Kwaku DMC feat. Himra, Jay Bahd