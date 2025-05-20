J.Derobie unveils video for ‘Still Firm’ off ‘FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1)’

J.Derobie has released the official music video for his song, Still Firm, directed by the dynamic duo, Director 3b and Webster.

This visual masterpiece, accompanied by a captivating storyline and vibrant imagery, showcases the Ghanaian artist’s unyielding spirit.

Still Firm is featured on his new project, FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1), further cementing J.Derobie’s position in the global music scene.

With powerful lyrics and infectious beats, J.Derobie delivers a track that resonates with anyone who’s ever overcome adversity.

The official video amplifies the track’s raw emotion, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

The collaboration between Director 3b and Webster brings J.Derobie’s vision to life, perfectly complementing his unique sound.