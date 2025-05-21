Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku

Kyekyeku has united with Rocky Dawuni on a stirring new collaboration, Africa Till I Die — a highlife-rooted anthem born from friendship and deep cultural pride.

The multiple GRAMMY-nominated Dawuni and Ghanaian roots-fusion artist Kyekyeku both split their lives between Ghana and the West, giving them a unique vantage point to celebrate the continent’s beauty, strength, and spirit.

“Africa Till I Die” is a soulful ballad with highlife grooves, capturing the energy, resilience, and optimism of Africa and its people.

Against stereotypes of poverty and hardship, the song boldly declares a new African narrative — one of growth, achievement, and unity.

Lyrics like “We keep on growing stronger” and “Now my people dey stand like giant” emphasize African excellence globally. The music video, directed by Famously Unknown, visually amplifies this message with powerful imagery.