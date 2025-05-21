Music

Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku

Celebrate African strength and culture with Rocky Dawuni new track Africa Till I Die with Kyekyeku.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kyekyeku has united with Rocky Dawuni on a stirring new collaboration, Africa Till I Die — a highlife-rooted anthem born from friendship and deep cultural pride.

The multiple GRAMMY-nominated Dawuni and Ghanaian roots-fusion artist Kyekyeku both split their lives between Ghana and the West, giving them a unique vantage point to celebrate the continent’s beauty, strength, and spirit.

“Africa Till I Die” is a soulful ballad with highlife grooves, capturing the energy, resilience, and optimism of Africa and its people.

Against stereotypes of poverty and hardship, the song boldly declares a new African narrative — one of growth, achievement, and unity.

Lyrics like “We keep on growing stronger” and “Now my people dey stand like giant” emphasize African excellence globally. The music video, directed by Famously Unknown, visually amplifies this message with powerful imagery.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
J.Derobie unveils video for ‘Still Firm’ off ‘FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1)’
Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’
MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience
Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Dee Moneey New Music: Dee Moneey teams up with O’Kenneth for ‘Heart of Gold’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Highlife singer Dada KD
Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star
News
King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ - WATCH
King Paluta pays homage to fans and God in new song ‘Thank You’
Music
Queen Gabby. Photo Credit: Queen Gabby/Instagram
Queen Gabby: The multi-talented force redefining modern entertainment
News
From Lusaka to The Hague: dESH.DUBS is remixing identity through sound
Africa
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Awards should pay attention to the emerging artist – Baaba J
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Manye Fi
Manye Fi aims to sell out O2 Arena
News
Afro-soul singer Nhoza. Photo Credit: Nhoza
Nhoza and Rich.Gee team up for soulful new single “Andiyazi”
Africa
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Moliy scores spot on Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list
News
Kiki Celine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine.
DSCVRY: Kiki Celine is Finding Power in Vulnerability
Discovery
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ghanaians trashed me for artist-hypeman setup – Ogee The MC
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like