Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’

Kweku Teye releases “Agya Wayɛ Me Yie,” a live-recorded worship anthem from Manifest Live Worship Service 2024.

Gospel singer Kweku Teye delivers a moving performance in his latest live release, Agya Wayɛ Me Yie, recorded at the 2024 Manifest Live Worship Service.

This soul-stirring worship anthem, which translates to “Father, You Have Done Me Well,” captures the raw emotion and deep gratitude of a believer testifying to God’s goodness.

With powerful vocals and a spirit-filled atmosphere, Agya Wayɛ Me Yie connects deeply with worshippers seeking encouragement and spiritual upliftment.

The live recording adds an authentic and intimate dimension, drawing listeners into the presence of God with every note.

Kweku Teye continues to rise as a prominent voice in Ghanaian gospel music, using his gift to inspire and impact lives. Agya Wayɛ Me Yie is a must-listen for fans of heartfelt worship and contemporary gospel.

You Might Also Like