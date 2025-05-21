Music

New Music: Dee Moneey teams up with O’Kenneth for ‘Heart of Gold’

Dee Moneey teams up with O'Kenneth on “Heart of Gold,” a blend of Afrobeats and drill with heartfelt lyrics and streetwise flair.

Ghanaian artist Dee Moneey returns with a powerful new single, Heart of Gold, featuring the raw talent of O’Kenneth.

Blending Afrobeats and drill influences, this track delivers a soulful yet gritty soundscape that reflects themes of loyalty, struggle, and triumph.

“Heart of Gold” showcases Dee Moneey’s lyrical maturity and sonic evolution, while O’Kenneth’s signature flow adds emotional depth and streetwise energy.

The collaboration resonates with fans of African trap and hiplife, offering a refreshing yet authentic sound.

Produced with precision and intent, the single is already gaining momentum across streaming platforms, solidifying Dee Moneey’s place in the new wave of African music innovators.

With introspective lyrics and a catchy hook, “Heart of Gold” is both a heartfelt narrative and a certified playlist essential.

Cover Artwork: Heart of Gold - Dee Moneey feat. O'Kenneth
Kojo Lap makes a bold entrance with debut single “Party Hard”
Tables Turn! EMELIA features Kofi Jamar in powerful new collaboration
Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole celebrate beauty in catchy new song ‘Fine Girl’
Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
Away: Joshua Moszi teams up with B4Bonah for emotional masterpiece
You Might Also Like