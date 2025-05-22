‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Lyrical Joe has delivered a visually striking and lyrically powerful performance in the official music video for I AM featuring E.L, directed by the talented Nii Josiah.

This explosive visual release is a bold statement of self-awareness, identity, and lyrical dominance, solidifying both artists as leaders in Ghana’s hip-hop scene.

Set against sharp visuals and cinematic storytelling, the “I AM” music video amplifies the message of the track — raw confidence, creative freedom, and African pride.

Lyrical Joe’s intricate bars meet E.L’s versatile flow, creating a synergy that’s both authentic and unforgettable.

The music video captures the intensity and artistic vision behind the track, blending performance shots with powerful symbolic imagery.

With high production quality and hard-hitting delivery, “I AM” sets a new standard for Ghanaian rap visuals.