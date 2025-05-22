Music

‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance

Watch the official “I AM” music video by Lyrical Joe ft. E.L — bold visuals, hard bars, and top-tier Ghanaian rap.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Lyrical Joe has delivered a visually striking and lyrically powerful performance in the official music video for I AM featuring E.L, directed by the talented Nii Josiah.

This explosive visual release is a bold statement of self-awareness, identity, and lyrical dominance, solidifying both artists as leaders in Ghana’s hip-hop scene.

Set against sharp visuals and cinematic storytelling, the “I AM” music video amplifies the message of the track — raw confidence, creative freedom, and African pride.

Lyrical Joe’s intricate bars meet E.L’s versatile flow, creating a synergy that’s both authentic and unforgettable.

The music video captures the intensity and artistic vision behind the track, blending performance shots with powerful symbolic imagery.

With high production quality and hard-hitting delivery, “I AM” sets a new standard for Ghanaian rap visuals.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram. Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
Next Article Obaapa Christy Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
News
Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend.
Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Music
Ghanaian-Nigerian-Lebanese artist Elsie Raad. Photo Credit: Elsie Raad
Elsie Raad set to release first single of the year
News
Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole celebrate beauty in catchy new song ‘Fine Girl’
Music
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic & Rhaffy. Photo Credit: The Samuel Cosmos
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
News
OGEE THE MC. Photo Credit: OGEE THE MC/Instagram.
Ogee The MC calls for music events to expand beyond Accra
News
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta announces exclusive worship experience, TZNLIVE
News
GMA-USA @6
Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nominees to be announced live on UTV this Saturday
News
Manye Fi
Manye Fi aims to sell out O2 Arena
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like