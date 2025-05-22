Music

Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles

Team Eternity Ghana and Grace Charles revive a classic with “Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye” — a powerful declaration of joy, peace, and spiritual triumph.

Experience a powerful move of God through Team Eternity Ghana’s latest release, Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye featuring the anointed vocals of Grace Charles.

This heartfelt cover of the original classic by the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates the eternal joy and peace found in Jesus Christ.

“Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye” is more than a song—it’s a declaration of our victory in Christ. Through the death and resurrection of Jesus, Satan has been defeated, and believers are now firmly rooted in Christ’s unshakable love.

This soul-stirring gospel ministration reminds listeners that our joy is complete, our peace is secured, and our identity in Christ is eternal.

Perfect for your worship playlist, this song uplifts, encourages, and brings listeners into the presence of God.

Let “Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye” ignite your faith and awaken a fresh sense of spiritual victory. Stream it now and be blessed!

