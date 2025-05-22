Music

Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’

“Berma” by Tulenkey explores African masculinity and vulnerability with powerful lyrics and emotion.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Tulenkey returns with a bold and thought-provoking new single titled Berma, meaning man in Twi.

This powerful track dives deep into the emotional and societal struggles faced by modern Ghanaian men.

Known for his lyrical honesty and fearless storytelling, Tulenkey uses “Berma” to challenge cultural expectations of masculinity, opening a conversation around vulnerability, mental health, and silent battles men often face.

With hard-hitting lyrics and a compelling beat, the song strikes a balance between introspection and social commentary.

“Berma” is more than music—it’s a message. Tulenkey delivers a raw and authentic performance that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Whether you’re reflecting on personal experiences or engaging with the realities of African masculinity, this track will move you.

Cover Artwork: Berma - Tulenkey
Cover Artwork: Berma – Tulenkey
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Music: Dee Moneey teams up with O’Kenneth for ‘Heart of Gold’
Kojo Lap makes a bold entrance with debut single “Party Hard”
Tables Turn! EMELIA features Kofi Jamar in powerful new collaboration
Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole celebrate beauty in catchy new song ‘Fine Girl’
Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram. My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Road To The Jungle by Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC drops ‘Gang Gathering’ feat. Himra & Jay Bahd
Music
Rapper Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’
Music
Okese1
Okese1 returns with ‘I Never Left’, a new album
Music
BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”
Africa
J.Derobie
J.Derobie unveils video for ‘Still Firm’ off ‘FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
News
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
News
OGEE THE MC. Photo Credit: OGEE THE MC/Instagram.
Ogee The MC calls for music events to expand beyond Accra
News
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta announces exclusive worship experience, TZNLIVE
News
GMA-USA @6
Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nominees to be announced live on UTV this Saturday
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like