Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’

Tulenkey returns with a bold and thought-provoking new single titled Berma, meaning “man“ in Twi.

This powerful track dives deep into the emotional and societal struggles faced by modern Ghanaian men.

Known for his lyrical honesty and fearless storytelling, Tulenkey uses “Berma” to challenge cultural expectations of masculinity, opening a conversation around vulnerability, mental health, and silent battles men often face.

With hard-hitting lyrics and a compelling beat, the song strikes a balance between introspection and social commentary.

“Berma” is more than music—it’s a message. Tulenkey delivers a raw and authentic performance that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Whether you’re reflecting on personal experiences or engaging with the realities of African masculinity, this track will move you.

Cover Artwork: Berma – Tulenkey