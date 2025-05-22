Music

Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham

Gospel icon Obaapa Christy teams up with the legendary Prof. Kofi Abraham to deliver a spirit-filled remix of the classic song Wiase Mu Abrabo—now .

Brought to life with a powerful official music video, this timeless message about life’s journey, struggles, and divine purpose is given new energy in a collaboration that bridges generations of Ghanaian gospel excellence.

Directed with reverence and emotion, the “Wiase Mu Abrabo (Remix)” music video captures the heart of the song—urging viewers to reflect on the true meaning of life and God’s grace through every season.

Obaapa Christy’s powerful vocals blend perfectly with Prof. Kofi Abraham’s legendary tone, making this visual experience deeply moving and spiritually uplifting.

Whether you’re revisiting this classic or hearing it for the first time, the remix and video serve as a heartfelt reminder of God’s presence in every chapter of life.

