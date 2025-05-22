Yaw Tog fires back in new release ‘Asem Ben’

Yaw Tog returns with a fiery new single titled Asem Ben, a raw and introspective track that addresses the rumors, criticism, and negativity surrounding his name.

Known for his hard-hitting flow and fearless delivery, Yaw Tog uses this song to set the record straight.

In “Asem Ben”—which translates to “What Issue?”—Yaw Tog raps with emotion and intensity, questioning why his name is constantly under scrutiny.

The track is both a reflection and a response, as he asserts his worth and reminds critics of his impact on the music scene.

With a sharp beat and authentic lyrics, “Asem Ben” captures the frustration and strength of a young artist staying true to himself. It’s a bold statement from one of Ghana’s most talked-about voices in Asakaa music.

Cover Artwork: Asem Ben – Yaw Tog