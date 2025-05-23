Music

Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’

Dancehall star Epixode drops “Millions,” a powerful new single produced by Gomezbeatx.

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight and TGMA 2025 Music for Good award-winner, Epixode, returns with a powerful new single titled Millions.

Produced by the acclaimed Gomezbeatx, this high-energy anthem is more than just a song—it’s a full-blown sonic experience.

“Millions” showcases Epixode’s unmatched lyrical skill and rhythmical dexterity, with fierce verses and a bass-heavy groove that demands movement.

It’s an anthem for ambition, resilience, and living large—wrapped in a pulsating dancehall beat that hits hard from the first second.

Known for pushing creative boundaries, Epixode once again proves why he’s at the forefront of Ghana’s music evolution.

‘Millions’ is already making waves across the continent and is poised to dominate dancefloors and playlists worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Millions - Epixode
Cover Artwork: Millions – Epixode
