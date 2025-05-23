Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel icon Piesie Esther delivers a powerful spiritual experience with the release of the Ogya Refix, recorded live at the unforgettable Flora Made by Grace Concert 2024.

This electrifying performance breathes new life into one of her most impactful songs, igniting hearts with a fresh wave of anointing and worship.

“Ogya,” meaning “fire” in Twi, captures the essence of revival, spiritual warfare, and the tangible presence of God.

The refix version showcases Piesie Esther’s unmatched vocal strength and deep connection with her audience, as she leads worshippers in a moment of divine encounter.

The energy of the live band, the charged atmosphere, and the passion of the crowd come together to create a worship experience that transcends the ordinary.

Recorded during one of the most talked-about gospel events of the year, this refix is more than a song—it’s a declaration of God’s power and a call to spiritual awakening.

Ogya Refix is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Ogya Refix is here on all digital music stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-ogya-refix