Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’

Watch Piesie Esther’s powerful “Ogya Refix” live from the Flora Made by Grace Concert 2024—pure worship fire.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel icon Piesie Esther delivers a powerful spiritual experience with the release of the Ogya Refix, recorded live at the unforgettable Flora Made by Grace Concert 2024.

This electrifying performance breathes new life into one of her most impactful songs, igniting hearts with a fresh wave of anointing and worship.

“Ogya,” meaning “fire” in Twi, captures the essence of revival, spiritual warfare, and the tangible presence of God.

The refix version showcases Piesie Esther’s unmatched vocal strength and deep connection with her audience, as she leads worshippers in a moment of divine encounter.

The energy of the live band, the charged atmosphere, and the passion of the crowd come together to create a worship experience that transcends the ordinary.

Recorded during one of the most talked-about gospel events of the year, this refix is more than a song—it’s a declaration of God’s power and a call to spiritual awakening.

Ogya Refix is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Ogya Refix is here on all digital music stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-ogya-refix

Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
