New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie returns with the official music video for Sankofa, a heartfelt love song that explores the emotional layers of rekindled romance.

Directed by Andy Madjitey, the video brings Gyakie’s introspective lyrics to life through a lush, cinematic lens.

Blending her signature Afro-fusion sound with tender storytelling, Gyakie delivers a performance that is both emotionally raw and sonically refined.

“Sankofa,” derived from the Akan word meaning “to go back and fetch it,” takes on a romantic dimension—symbolizing a journey back to a love once lost.

The video pairs sweeping visuals with symbolic storytelling, capturing the tension, beauty, and vulnerability of rediscovered love.

Gyakie’s smooth vocals soar over textured rhythms, offering a relatable narrative of longing and emotional courage.

With Andy Madjitey’s evocative direction and Gyakie’s soulful delivery, “Sankofa” is more than a song—it’s a visual and emotional experience.