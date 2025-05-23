Music

New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’

Gyakie delivers a moving visual for “Sankofa,” a song about second chances in love, with direction by Andy Madjitey.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie returns with the official music video for Sankofa, a heartfelt love song that explores the emotional layers of rekindled romance.

Directed by Andy Madjitey, the video brings Gyakie’s introspective lyrics to life through a lush, cinematic lens.

Blending her signature Afro-fusion sound with tender storytelling, Gyakie delivers a performance that is both emotionally raw and sonically refined.

“Sankofa,” derived from the Akan word meaning “to go back and fetch it,” takes on a romantic dimension—symbolizing a journey back to a love once lost.

The video pairs sweeping visuals with symbolic storytelling, capturing the tension, beauty, and vulnerability of rediscovered love.

Gyakie’s smooth vocals soar over textured rhythms, offering a relatable narrative of longing and emotional courage.

With Andy Madjitey’s evocative direction and Gyakie’s soulful delivery, “Sankofa” is more than a song—it’s a visual and emotional experience.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Wiyaala Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kweku Teye
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
Music
From Lusaka to The Hague: dESH.DUBS is remixing identity through sound
Africa
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Moliy scores spot on Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list
News
Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Culture
J.Derobie
J.Derobie unveils video for ‘Still Firm’ off ‘FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
News
Samini with GTA heads
Samini meets Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss SafariFest 2025
News
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
News
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
News
Team Eternity Ghana
Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like