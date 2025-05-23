Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie returns with a moving new single, Sankofa, a soulful anthem that explores the power of reflection and emotional truth.

Co-written with longtime collaborator Eyram Gbewonyo (Afrolektra), the song marks the beginning of a new chapter in Gyakie’s artistic journey—one that is raw, inward-looking, and brimming with vulnerability.

Rooted in the meaning of the Ghanaian adinkra symbol Sankofa – to go back and retrieve what has been lost – the song delicately captures the beauty in reconnection, closure, and emotional honesty.

Gyakie

With stripped-down production and emotive delivery, Gyakie offers listeners a glimpse into the heart of her upcoming debut album After Midnight.

The project is a deeply personal body of work, inspired by the quiet, reflective, and creatively charged hours that follow midnight—when emotions run deep, inspiration flows, and the world feels at its stillest.

Almost all the songs on the album were recorded after midnight. It’s within those hours that I find my best inspiration to write. The peace and quiet, the sounds from the birds, the serenity— everything about that time fuels my creativity. Gyakie

Beyond its musical scope, After Midnight is also a reflection of Gyakie’s personal experiences and emotional journey.

The album’s theme also draws from Gyakie’s upbringing. A cherished family tradition involved her mother praying for her and her siblings after midnight – a ritual that continues to this day.

Cover Artwork: Sankofa – Gyakie