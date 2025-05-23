Music

Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album

Gyakie releases "Sankofa," a deeply personal anthem rooted in self-reflection and Ghanaian heritage, previewing her upcoming debut album After Midnight.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie returns with a moving new single, Sankofa, a soulful anthem that explores the power of reflection and emotional truth.

Co-written with longtime collaborator Eyram Gbewonyo (Afrolektra), the song marks the beginning of a new chapter in Gyakie’s artistic journey—one that is raw, inward-looking, and brimming with vulnerability.

Rooted in the meaning of the Ghanaian adinkra symbol Sankofa – to go back and retrieve what has been lost – the song delicately captures the beauty in reconnection, closure, and emotional honesty.

Gyakie

With stripped-down production and emotive delivery, Gyakie offers listeners a glimpse into the heart of her upcoming debut album After Midnight.

The project is a deeply personal body of work, inspired by the quiet, reflective, and creatively charged hours that follow midnight—when emotions run deep, inspiration flows, and the world feels at its stillest.

Almost all the songs on the album were recorded after midnight. It’s within those hours that I find my best inspiration to write. The peace and quiet, the sounds from the birds, the serenity— everything about that time fuels my creativity.

Gyakie

Beyond its musical scope, After Midnight is also a reflection of Gyakie’s personal experiences and emotional journey.

The album’s theme also draws from Gyakie’s upbringing. A cherished family tradition involved her mother praying for her and her siblings after midnight – a ritual that continues to this day.

Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie
Cover Artwork: Sankofa – Gyakie
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song
Yaw Tog fires back in new release ‘Asem Ben’
Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram. I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
Next Article Piesie Esther Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta announces exclusive worship experience, TZNLIVE
News
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ghanaians trashed me for artist-hypeman setup – Ogee The MC
News
Rocky Dawuni
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Music
Kojo Lap. Photo Credit: BossLadyB Records
Kojo Lap makes a bold entrance with debut single “Party Hard”
Music
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
News
Samini with GTA heads
Samini meets Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss SafariFest 2025
News
Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Culture
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
News
OGEE THE MC. Photo Credit: OGEE THE MC/Instagram.
Ogee The MC calls for music events to expand beyond Accra
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like