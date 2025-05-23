Music

“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song

Following an eventful 2024, which saw the release of her debut project "Something About A Rose", Anabel Rose opens 2025 with a confident new chapter.

Too often, love is framed as soft and innocent, but it can also be bold, magnetic, and intensely intentional. That’s the kind of love Anabel Rose explores on her new single “How I Want It”

Following an eventful 2024, which saw the release of her debut project “Something About A Rose”, Ghanaian-Filipino alt-pop artist Anabel Rose, opens 2025 with a confident new chapter. With fans eager to see what’s next, Anabel shows she’s fully stepping into her power. 

Produced by Insane Auggie, “How I Want It” is a sultry yet vibrant alt-R&B track — a mid-tempo bounce that rides the line between flirtation and full-blown intention. Gone is the hesitant yearning of “Lungs.” In its place: velvety vocals, clarity, and a bold declaration of desire. 

How I Want It - Anabel Rose. Credit: Anabel Rose.
“Hardly breathing. You’re on my mind boy lately,” she opens, revealing a lover who craves connection but also refuses to chase. “I wanna know bad you want it… Is it bad how I want it?” she asks — not from a place of doubt, but assurance. This is not a game of guessing; it’s a call for emotional transparency. 

As the track unfolds, Anabel Rose leans into the daring, addictive nature of intimacy. Lines like “My chocolate… You’re so sweet to me… I need a fix… No counterfeit… I’ll never quit,” and “Dive in my river… Let it rain when I’m tingling… Steady the rhythm… Locking eyes” reflect a love that’s consuming and immersive. The fading echoes of “so addictive” say it all. 

How I Want” It is Anabel Rose at her most intimate yet. Her ability to unpack the complexities of love with vulnerability and confidence showcases the richness of her artistry and songwriting. 

Stream “How I Want It” — available now on all major platforms.

