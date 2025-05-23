Music

New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”

Support a rising Ghanaian woman artist — listen to “Run” by Elsie Raad and feel every word.

Rising Ghanaian artist Elsie Raad makes a stunning entrance into the music scene with her debut single, Run.

With a voice full of raw emotion and sincerity, Elsie shares a deeply personal story through haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.

“Run” captures the feeling of vulnerability — that instinct to escape when emotions become too overwhelming.

Set against a minimalist yet evocative production, the song builds an atmospheric soundscape where Elsie’s vocals shine.

It’s an honest expression of fear, healing, and finding strength in letting go. More than just a song, “Run” is an invitation — to feel, to reflect, and to support a bold new voice in Ghanaian music.

Elsie Raad’s debut promises a fresh perspective in soul and alt-pop, with authenticity at its core.

Cover Artwork: Run - Elsie Raad
