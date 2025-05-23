Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad

Ghanaian Afro-soul powerhouse Wiyaala joins forces with Slovenian folk fusion band The Yaga Yagas for a stirring ballad rendition of Osibisa’s classic Welcome Home.

Recorded live at Studio Metro Ljubljana, this cross-cultural collaboration breathes new life into a timeless anthem of unity and return.

Unlike the original’s high-energy Afro-rock style, this version slows the tempo, allowing the emotional weight of the lyrics to shine.

Wiyaala’s rich, expressive vocals glide over earthy instrumentation provided by The Yaga Yagas, creating a soulful fusion of West African warmth and Eastern European folk textures.

More than a cover, “Welcome Home” becomes a heartfelt dialogue between continents—echoing themes of belonging, cultural pride, and the universal human longing for home.

With this powerful rendition, Wiyaala and The Yaga Yagas honor Osibisa’s legacy while making the song deeply their own.