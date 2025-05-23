Music

Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad

Wiyaala teams up with The Yaga Yagas for a soul-stirring ballad version of Osibisa’s “Welcome Home,” recorded live in Ljubljana.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afro-soul powerhouse Wiyaala joins forces with Slovenian folk fusion band The Yaga Yagas for a stirring ballad rendition of Osibisa’s classic Welcome Home.

Recorded live at Studio Metro Ljubljana, this cross-cultural collaboration breathes new life into a timeless anthem of unity and return.

Unlike the original’s high-energy Afro-rock style, this version slows the tempo, allowing the emotional weight of the lyrics to shine.

Wiyaala’s rich, expressive vocals glide over earthy instrumentation provided by The Yaga Yagas, creating a soulful fusion of West African warmth and Eastern European folk textures.

More than a cover, “Welcome Home” becomes a heartfelt dialogue between continents—echoing themes of belonging, cultural pride, and the universal human longing for home.

With this powerful rendition, Wiyaala and The Yaga Yagas honor Osibisa’s legacy while making the song deeply their own.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Epixode Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
Next Article Gyakie New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

J.Derobie
J.Derobie unveils video for ‘Still Firm’ off ‘FIRM AFTER ALL (Wavez 1)’
Music
Manye Fi
Manye Fi aims to sell out O2 Arena
News
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
‘Love it’ – MrBeast joins the MOLIY train
News
Kweku Teye
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
Music
Akyereba Grace
Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
News
Samini with GTA heads
Samini meets Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss SafariFest 2025
News
Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Culture
Tulenkey
Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’
Music
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like