Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song

Gospel artiste Adom Kiki has unveiled his latest release, Dynamis The Mix—a spiritually charged sonic experience that pays tribute to the prophetic pulse of gospel reggae.

Dynamis The Mix draws inspiration from Scripture, particularly Romans 8:11 and Acts 1:8, which speak of the dynamic force of the Holy Spirit—the same power that raised Christ from the dead and now dwells in believers.

The mix was recorded live during his annual concert, The Worshipper’s Heart ‘24, a praise and worship event designed to cultivate a deep spiritual encounter through music.

Adom Kiki

Adom Kiki delivers these gospel classics through a rich, vintage reggae interpretation, layered with vibrant rhythms and soulful grooves.

Born Emmanuel Obeng Opoku, Adom Kiki grew up in a musically rich home. His late father—who had brief associations with the legendary Osibisa group—played a pivotal role in igniting his early passion for music.

The mix is a spiritual excavation, digging deep into the roots of classic gospel reggae—a genre known not only for its infectious rhythms but also for its spiritual depth, revelatory messages, and liberating anointing.

For over two decades, Adom Kiki has faithfully served as a pianist at the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) in Ayigya Tech, Kumasi.

Throughout the years, he has contributed to countless worship experiences and shared platforms with celebrated international gospel artists, including Don Moen.

Today, Adom Kiki is a multi-talented instrumentalist, songwriter, and worship leader who officially entered the gospel music scene in 2021.