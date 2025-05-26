Music

Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”

After a run of consistent releases this year, Corby officially shares her debut project, "Anxious Attachment".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Budding talent Corby has released his debut EP, “Anxious Attachments”, a five-track project shaped by emotion, clarity, and intent. The EP blends Afro R&B, Afropop, and Afro-Soul to tell personal stories with quiet confidence.

He first introduced “Wide Awake” in March, followed by “Carry My Soul” featuring Jayadi in April. These singles gave listeners an early look into the world Corby was building. With the full EP now out, the picture feels complete.

The project explores the themes of love, vulnerability, and growth, with each track telling a connected story.

Anxious Attachment cover. Credit: Corby.
Anxious Attachment cover. Credit: Corby.

Anxious Attachments” opens with “Run Little Child, Run” and unfolds through “Ascension,” “Carry My Soul,” “Wide Awake,” and “Gone.” Each track holds weight, not just for what it says, but how it sounds.

Corby’s debut project isn’t just about emotional songs or smooth vocals but a chance to portray who he is now and what he could become. It’s a measured step forward driven by the need to be honest, present, and true to his own sound. His vocals, layered over rich, emotive production by TXOD, serve as the vessel for this introspective journey.

Stream “Anxious Attachment” on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Corby and Jayadi connect on new single “Carry My Soul”
Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Chichi DJ at the Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2. Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2 celebrates Ghana’s DJ Culture with Chichi DJ
Next Article Ama Bawuah. Photo Credit: Ama Bawuah/LinkedIn. Ghanaian creatives are talented but lack structure – Amaarae’s manager
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dee Moneey
New Music: Dee Moneey teams up with O’Kenneth for ‘Heart of Gold’
Music
Obaapa Christy
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Music
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song
Music
Chichi DJ at the Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2.
Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2 celebrates Ghana’s DJ Culture with Chichi DJ
News
Kweku Teye
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ama Bawuah. Photo Credit: Ama Bawuah/LinkedIn.
Ghanaian creatives are talented but lack structure – Amaarae’s manager
News
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
GuiltyBeatz breaks down how his Beyoncé collaboration happened
News
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
News
Abiana. Photo Credit: Abiana
Auli x Abiana: Voices of Ghana EP set to celebrate African and Baltic music traditions
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music