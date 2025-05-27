Music

Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks

Fuse ODG returns with “Sundiata” ft. Suli Breaks, the lead single from his new album Spirit of New Africa—dropping June 20, 2025.

Afrobeats legend Fuse ODG returns with a powerful new single, Sundiata ft. Suli Breaks, from his highly anticipated album Spirit of New Africa (S.O.N.A)—the final chapter in his game-changing trilogy.

Following the success of T.I.N.A (This Is New Africa) and N.A.N.A (New Africa Nation), this new project pays homage to the cultural heartbeat of Africa, blending rich storytelling, rhythm, and spoken word.

Named after the legendary West African emperor, “Sundiata” is more than a song—it’s a bold statement about African pride, unity, and the power of heritage.

The track features thought-provoking verses by Suli Breaks, adding poetic depth to Fuse ODG’s infectious Afrobeats sound.

Spirit of New Africa drops Friday, June 20, 2025, and will be celebrated with a headline show at London’s Southbank on July 26—a vibrant showcase of African excellence, music, and identity that fans won’t want to miss.

