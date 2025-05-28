Music

FTD Music drops inspirational new single, “SIKA”

Ghana Music
SIKA - FTD Music. Photo Credit: FTD Music
FTD Music.Photo Credit: FTD Music.

Rising Ghanaian music group FTD Music has officially released their powerful new single titled “Sika”, a raw and uplifting anthem that speaks directly to the hustle, the pain, and the unshakable faith of every dreamer fighting for a better life. 

With “Sika”, meaning money in Twi, FTD Music delivers more than just rhythm and rhyme. The track is a soulful declaration of perseverance, capturing the daily grind and resilience of young people who are determined to make something out of their lives despite the odds.

Through reflective verses and a captivating hook, the group reminds listeners that no matter how tough the journey gets, giving up is never an option, especially when you walk with God by your side. 

Speaking on the release, FTD Music shared: 

“This song is for anyone who’s been told they won’t make it. It’s for the ones who wake up every day to hustle, not just for survival, but to break limits. We know our time is coming, and we believe in the God who gave us the dream. ‘Sika’ is our truth.” 

FTD Music is quickly gaining traction as one of Ghana’s most promising new voices, blending Afrobeat influences with conscious lyrics and heartfelt storytelling. “Sika” is a testament to their authenticity, energy, and connection with the streets, a reflection of their lived experiences and the fire that drives them. 

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
