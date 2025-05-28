Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’

Ghanaian rising star Mophty joins forces with award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene on a brand-new song titled Single that’s already turning heads.

This exciting collaboration blends Mophty’s refreshing Afrobeat style with Kuami Eugene’s signature highlife-pop fusion, resulting in an infectious track set to dominate charts and playlists alike.

The single showcases vibrant production, catchy melodies, and a compelling storyline that resonates with fans across generations.

With Kuami Eugene’s proven hitmaking prowess and Mophty’s fresh energy, the track is a powerful fusion of experience and emerging talent.

‘Single’ not only marks a major milestone in Mophty’s career but also continues Kuami Eugene’s legacy of supporting and elevating rising Ghanaian artists.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing in your car, this is the anthem you didn’t know you needed.

Cover Artwork: Single – Mophty Kuami Eugene