Music

Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’

Ghanaian stars Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for a fresh hit 'Single' that blends Afrobeat and highlife.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rising star Mophty joins forces with award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene on a brand-new song titled Single that’s already turning heads.

This exciting collaboration blends Mophty’s refreshing Afrobeat style with Kuami Eugene’s signature highlife-pop fusion, resulting in an infectious track set to dominate charts and playlists alike.

The single showcases vibrant production, catchy melodies, and a compelling storyline that resonates with fans across generations.

With Kuami Eugene’s proven hitmaking prowess and Mophty’s fresh energy, the track is a powerful fusion of experience and emerging talent.

‘Single’ not only marks a major milestone in Mophty’s career but also continues Kuami Eugene’s legacy of supporting and elevating rising Ghanaian artists.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing in your car, this is the anthem you didn’t know you needed.

Cover Artwork: Single - Mophty Kuami Eugene
Cover Artwork: Single – Mophty Kuami Eugene
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show
News
Wiyaala
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Music
M.anifest
University of Oxford honours M.anifest for key contribution at Africa Conference 2025
News
Lyrical Joe
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
News
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
DSCVRY: BlaKid is Here for Culture
Discovery
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
I didn’t want to ride on my father’s fame – Gyakie
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like