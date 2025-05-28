Music

Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”

Ghanaian Aftopop prodigy Remmi returns with new single, “FOR YOUR LOVE”.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising Afropop star Remmi returns with her first release of the year, “For Your Love”, out Thursday, May 22nd. Produced by Insvne Auggie, the track blends vibrant rhythms with introspective lyrics, cementing the 19-year-old Ghanaian talent as one to watch.

Marking her official 2025 kickoff, “For Your Love” captures Remmi’s signature blend of Afropop and Afro RnB textures and poetic storytelling.

The song explores the emotional highs and sacrifices of committed love, layered over a smooth mid-tempo groove.

Remmi. Photo Credit: Remmi.
Remmi. Photo Credit: Remmi.

Remmi’s captivating vocal delivery pairs seamlessly with Auggie’s polished, contemporary sound design. “‘For Your Love’ represents how far you’ll go for someone you truly care about. It’s a feeling I know a lot of people my age understand deeply,” says Remmi.

As a young voice reshaping Ghana’s music landscape, Remmi continues to carve out a unique space between soulful vulnerability and Afro-fusion soundscapes. Expect more to come in 2025.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song
Yaw Tog fires back in new release ‘Asem Ben’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram. MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Obaapa Christy
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Music
Dee Moneey
New Music: Dee Moneey teams up with O’Kenneth for ‘Heart of Gold’
Music
South African musician Kingsley. Photo Credit: Kingsley
Rising star Kingsley gears up for the release of genre-bending HipHop-Pop fusion album – “Kountry Klub King”
Africa
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
I didn’t want to ride on my father’s fame – Gyakie
News
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta announces exclusive worship experience, TZNLIVE
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
Charts
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
DSCVRY: BlaKid is Here for Culture
Discovery
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
News
AratheJay, Moliy. Credit: AratheJay/Moliy.
Moliy, AratheJay billed for Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like