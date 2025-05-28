Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”

Rising Afropop star Remmi returns with her first release of the year, “For Your Love”, out Thursday, May 22nd. Produced by Insvne Auggie, the track blends vibrant rhythms with introspective lyrics, cementing the 19-year-old Ghanaian talent as one to watch.

Marking her official 2025 kickoff, “For Your Love” captures Remmi’s signature blend of Afropop and Afro RnB textures and poetic storytelling.

The song explores the emotional highs and sacrifices of committed love, layered over a smooth mid-tempo groove.

Remmi. Photo Credit: Remmi.

Remmi’s captivating vocal delivery pairs seamlessly with Auggie’s polished, contemporary sound design. “‘For Your Love’ represents how far you’ll go for someone you truly care about. It’s a feeling I know a lot of people my age understand deeply,” says Remmi.

As a young voice reshaping Ghana’s music landscape, Remmi continues to carve out a unique space between soulful vulnerability and Afro-fusion soundscapes. Expect more to come in 2025.