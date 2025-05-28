Music

Sofie delivers soulful energy in ‘Coke Studio Sessions LA EP’

Sofie releases “Coke Studio Sessions LA,” a live EP featuring Afro fusion hits and a surprise cover, packed with energy and soul.

Ghana Music

Sofie unleashes her most authentic sound yet in Coke Studio Sessions LA, a live-recorded EP capturing the soul of Afro fusion at its core.

Featuring fan-favorite originals and a stunning surprise cover, this four-track project brims with electric energy and soul-stirring artistry.

From the pulsing rhythms of “SUV (Live)” and “Loading (Live)” to the infectious groove of “Party Pooper (Live),” Sofie delivers an unforgettable live experience.

The EP closes with “Bruises off the Peach (Live cover),” a bold reinterpretation that highlights her vocal range and emotional depth.

Recorded in Los Angeles with a tight live band of drums, bass, electric guitar, and keyboard, each track showcases raw musicality and heartfelt storytelling.

“Coke Studio Sessions LA” isn’t just a live performance—it’s a celebration of artistry, rhythm, and authenticity. Discover Afro fusion like never before through Sofie’s electrifying soundscape.

Cover Artwork: Coke Studio Sessions LA EP - Sofie
Cover Artwork: Coke Studio Sessions LA EP – Sofie
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year
June Jozy drops ‘Mogya Ne Nsuo’ – A bold statement of survival
Kwame Yesu gets candid with two-track project, “Trench Baby” Vol.1
Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil out with debut EP “Emergency”
