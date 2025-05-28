Sofie delivers soulful energy in ‘Coke Studio Sessions LA EP’

Sofie unleashes her most authentic sound yet in Coke Studio Sessions LA, a live-recorded EP capturing the soul of Afro fusion at its core.

Featuring fan-favorite originals and a stunning surprise cover, this four-track project brims with electric energy and soul-stirring artistry.

From the pulsing rhythms of “SUV (Live)” and “Loading (Live)” to the infectious groove of “Party Pooper (Live),” Sofie delivers an unforgettable live experience.

The EP closes with “Bruises off the Peach (Live cover),” a bold reinterpretation that highlights her vocal range and emotional depth.

Recorded in Los Angeles with a tight live band of drums, bass, electric guitar, and keyboard, each track showcases raw musicality and heartfelt storytelling.

“Coke Studio Sessions LA” isn’t just a live performance—it’s a celebration of artistry, rhythm, and authenticity. Discover Afro fusion like never before through Sofie’s electrifying soundscape.

Cover Artwork: Coke Studio Sessions LA EP – Sofie