D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun unite for new song ‘I Hear You’re Married’

I Hear You're Married is the latest collab from D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun—filled with emotion, melody and groove.

Ghanaian music heavyweights D-Black, MzVee, and emerging talent Paul Noun come together on a captivating new single, I Hear You’re Married.

Blending dancehall, Afrobeats, and R&B, the track delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional entanglement.

MzVee’s soulful vocals contrast beautifully with D-Black’s smooth delivery, while Paul Noun’s haunting chorus adds depth to the story.

I Hear You’re Married tells the tale of forbidden love and unspoken truths, set against a laid-back yet infectious rhythm.

The chemistry between the trio is undeniable, offering listeners a heartfelt narrative wrapped in lush harmonies and steady grooves.

With buzz building across streaming platforms and social media, this track is tipped to become a fan favourite.

Cover Artwork: I Hear You’re Married – D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun
You Might Also Like