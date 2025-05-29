Music

New Music: Shatta Wale ignites the streets with ‘Black Road’

Shatta Wale drops Black Road, a gritty dancehall track full of energy, truth, and street vibes.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale drops a fiery new anthem titled Black Road, cementing his dominance in the genre.

Known for his unmatched energy and streetwise lyrics, Shatta Wale delivers raw truth over a thumping dancehall beat, capturing the hustle, pain, and ambition that define life on the edge.

Black Road isn’t just music—it’s a movement. With a deep bassline, infectious hook, and razor-sharp verses, Shatta Wale takes listeners on a journey through hardship and hope.

The track’s powerful message resonates with fans across the globe, reaffirming his role as a voice of the people.

Perfect for dancehall lovers seeking substance and sound, Black Road is poised to become a street anthem.

Cover Artwork: Black Road - Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: Black Road – Shatta Wale
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
FTD Music drops inspirational new single, “SIKA”
Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’
Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Yarwood. Photo Credit: Yarwood Yarwood introduces himself with emotive debut EP “The Sound of a Journey”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Wiyaala
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Music
South African musician Kingsley. Photo Credit: Kingsley
Rising star Kingsley gears up for the release of genre-bending HipHop-Pop fusion album – “Kountry Klub King”
Africa
Rapper Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog fires back in new release ‘Asem Ben’
Music
Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
2025 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
M.anifest
University of Oxford honours M.anifest for key contribution at Africa Conference 2025
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
News
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
DSCVRY: BlaKid is Here for Culture
Discovery
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like