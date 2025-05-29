Relive a classic: Sarkodie re-releases debut album ‘Makye’ for global streaming

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has officially made his groundbreaking debut album Makye available on all major digital streaming platforms today 29th May, 2025.

Remember the days when Kasahare Level on Adom FM ruled the airwaves? When every corner in Accra had a boy spitting bars and dreaming big?

That’s the era Sarkodie came from—and in 2009, he gave us Makye, the album that changed everything.

Back then, it was CD sellers at Makola, Bluetooth transfers in school, and Sarkodie’s Twi punchlines blazing through speakers. Produced under DuncWills Entertainment, Makye wasn’t just an album—it was a movement.

Featuring legends like Obrafour and Sway, it laid the blueprint for what Ghanaian rap could be. Now, after years of waiting, Makye is finally available for everyone across the globe to listen to.

Listening to Makye today feels like flipping through an old photo album. The beats, the bars, the hunger—they still hit hard. It’s more than nostalgia; it’s a reminder of how far Ghanaian music has come.

Cover Artwork: Makye – Sarkodie