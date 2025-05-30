Music

Afia Ayiwah releases inspirational new Gospel song ‘Testify’

Afia Ayiwah returns with “TESTIFY,” a faith-filled song that inspires hope and unity through testimony.

Media Excel Productions artiste Afia Ayiwah has released her latest gospel single, Testify, a moving anthem that uplifts and inspires.

Known for her soul-stirring melodies and passionate delivery, Ayiwah once again delivers a track filled with power, purpose, and unwavering faith.

Produced by renowned Ghanaian producer Kaywa, “TESTIFY” beautifully blends traditional gospel influences with modern elements to create a sound that appeals to both contemporary and classic gospel audiences.

The single encourages believers to share their personal testimonies of hope, healing, and redemption—reminding listeners that their stories matter.

Afia Ayiwah

Afia Ayiwah has long been celebrated for her ability to connect deeply with her audience, using music as a tool for healing and faith-building.

“TESTIFY” continues this mission, offering heartfelt lyrics, rich instrumentation, and powerful backing vocals that elevate the emotional and spiritual impact of the song.

Released at a time when many are searching for meaning and encouragement, “TESTIFY” serves as a timely reminder that through faith and community, we can overcome life’s trials and share our victories with the world.

Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks
Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
You Might Also Like