Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Amerado returns with a brand-new single titled Asor, featuring Liberian Afrobeat star JZyNO.

This romantic track tells the story of a passionate love affair, with Asor being the name of a captivating female lover who leaves a lasting impression.

Amerado lays down heartfelt verses with his signature lyrical prowess, while JZyNO brings a melodic Afrobeat vibe that adds depth and emotion to the record.

Blending Ghanaian rap with Liberian rhythms, “Asor” is a cross-cultural collaboration that showcases both artists’ versatility.

The production is smooth and modern, filled with infectious hooks and irresistible beats that will keep listeners coming back for more.

With its relatable lyrics and catchy chorus, it’s poised to be one of the standout Afro-fusion tracks of the season.

Cover Artwork: Asor – Amerado feat. JZyNO