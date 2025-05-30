Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’

Award-winning Afro Pop/R&B artist Camidoh makes a powerful return with two brand-new singles, Ayekoo and Your Ghost, offering a first glimpse into his upcoming six-track EP, Trustn God.

This deeply personal body of work captures Camidoh’s journey throughout 2024 into 2025—a period marked by trials, transformation, and a renewed sense of faith.

With raw emotion and spiritual undertones, Trustn God invites listeners on a profound path of reflection, healing, and hope.

“Ayekoo” serves as an uplifting anthem of gratitude and resilience, while “Your Ghost” explores themes of love, loss, and the lingering presence of memory.

Together, these tracks highlight Camidoh’s signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and genre-bending Afro Pop/R&B sound.

Set for release on 18th July, Trustn God promises to be an authentic expression of faith and human emotion—resonating deeply with listeners navigating their own journeys of struggle, growth, and belief.

Ayekoo and Your Ghost – Camidoh