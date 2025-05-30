Bethel Revival Choir praises God of Wonders in new song ‘Mawu’

Bethel Revival Choir returns with a powerful new gospel anthem titled Mawu (God of Wonders), featuring the talented Dave Da MusicBox.

Sung in Ewe and English, the track is a vibrant expression of praise, honouring the majesty and miraculous power of God.

Known for their dynamic harmonies and rich cultural sound, Bethel Revival Choir once again delivers a spirit-filled performance that uplifts and inspires.

“Mawu” beautifully blends traditional Ghanaian gospel with contemporary instrumentation, showcasing the choir’s signature style of unity, worship, and excellence.

Dave Da Musicbox adds a heartfelt layer of worship with his soulful vocals and melodic depth, making this collaboration both reverent and impactful.

The song exalts God as the wonder-working King—one who performs the impossible and transforms lives.