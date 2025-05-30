Music

If I Tell You: Kotoku D’Mentor shares story of resilience in new song with Fameye

Kotoku D'Mentor teams up with Fameye on “If I Tell You,” a heartfelt Afrobeat anthem about struggle and growth.

Rising Ghanaian artist Kotoku D’Mentor delivers a powerful new anthem of resilience and reflection with his latest single, If I Tell You, featuring award-winning singer Fameye.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, the emotionally charged track offers a melodic journey through hardship, growth, and silent strength.

“If I Tell You” speaks to a universal truth—people often doubt your vision until your success proves them wrong.

Kotoku D’Mentor reflects on past struggles, from begging to survive, to becoming self-reliant and thriving. His message is clear: real growth means knowing when to speak and when to let your actions speak louder.

Fameye’s soulful vocals add emotional depth, reinforcing the track’s themes of pain, progress, and peace. Together, the artists craft a relatable narrative for anyone who has been overlooked or doubted.

With Afrobeat rhythms and heartfelt melodies, “If I Tell You” isn’t just a song—it’s a statement, a testimony of perseverance and maturity in the face of adversity.

Cover Artwork: If I Tell You - Kotoku D'Mentor & Fameye
Cover Artwork: If I Tell You – Kotoku D'Mentor & Fameye
Jee Juju: Knii Lante sings soulful ode to pure love
Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’
New Music! Wendy Shay drops ‘Too Late 2.0’ with Guchi, Phina & Bedjine
Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO
Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”
